Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.93 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.