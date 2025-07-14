Lauer Wealth LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
DFAT stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
