Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IWV opened at $354.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.49 and its 200-day moving average is $331.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $356.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

