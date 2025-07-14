Lauer Wealth LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $5,408,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 573,439 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.2%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

