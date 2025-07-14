iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Fortress Financial Solutions LLC

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IJR stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.