Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO stock opened at $154.26 on Monday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

