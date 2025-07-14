Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus upgraded Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

