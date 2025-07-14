5,924 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,785,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

