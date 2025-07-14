Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,740 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 795,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,740 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

