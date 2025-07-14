Tristel (LON:TSTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.39) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 385 ($5.19). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 411.67 ($5.55) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. Tristel has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 572.50 ($7.72). The firm has a market cap of £196.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Tristel Company Profile

