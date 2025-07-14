iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1,155.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 432,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

