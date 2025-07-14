Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total value of $223,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,968.12. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,881.52. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,784,679. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $148.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

