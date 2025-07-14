Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 740 ($9.98) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of LON GHH opened at GBX 627.98 ($8.47) on Friday. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 352 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 660.37 ($8.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 547.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 475.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market cap of £159.01 million, a P/E ratio of 145.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gooch & Housego had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gooch & Housego will post 40.9691418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

