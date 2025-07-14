Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.64.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $405.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.92. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

