Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $283.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average of $252.30. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.