Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

