Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,061,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,201,000 after buying an additional 1,453,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after buying an additional 1,266,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

