Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,431 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,058,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $92.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

