Signaturefd LLC Has $303.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 5.36% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $303,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,688,000 after purchasing an additional 127,276 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after purchasing an additional 158,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,080 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 654,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

