Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Sells 82 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.