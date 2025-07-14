Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 44.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $120.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

