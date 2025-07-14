Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $134.84 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

