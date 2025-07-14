Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $64.61.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

