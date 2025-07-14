LRI Investments LLC Sells 133 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LRI Investments LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after buying an additional 201,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,718,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $320.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.