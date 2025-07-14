Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in American International Group by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,363,108 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $81.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

