MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $220,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.