MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 870 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,350. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1%

Hershey stock opened at $164.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.