Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MRVL opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

