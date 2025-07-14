LRI Investments LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

