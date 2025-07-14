Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,817,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,701,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 611.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $136.39 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $137.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.31.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

