The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

