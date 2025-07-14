Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $52,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

