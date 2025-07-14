Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.03. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

