3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Hold (C+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their hold (c+) rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $155.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $159.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

