Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Stake Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,240,000 after acquiring an additional 934,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 524,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 284,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236,970 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $68.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

