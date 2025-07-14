Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.41.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $244.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

