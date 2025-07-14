Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

