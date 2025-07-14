Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $292.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.