MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.26.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

