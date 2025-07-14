Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,242 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

