Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

