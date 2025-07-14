Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 556.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $10,725,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $219.72 and a 52 week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.