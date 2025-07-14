Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner
In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Price Performance
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.89.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
