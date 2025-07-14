Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises 4.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,347,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

