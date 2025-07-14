Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $104.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

