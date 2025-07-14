Contrasting China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. China Merchants Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Merchants Bank and BBVA Banco Frances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

BBVA Banco Frances has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.06%. Given BBVA Banco Frances’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBVA Banco Frances is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and BBVA Banco Frances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.77% 12.88% 1.25% BBVA Banco Frances 8.31% 13.53% 2.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Merchants Bank and BBVA Banco Frances”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $69.20 billion 2.38 $20.64 billion $3.90 8.39 BBVA Banco Frances $4.86 billion 0.62 $396.45 million $1.71 8.60

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. China Merchants Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBVA Banco Frances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BBVA Banco Frances beats China Merchants Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About BBVA Banco Frances

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. It also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions comprising risk management and securities brokerage; long-term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

