Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) vs. Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) and Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Cos and Globeimmune”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Cos $9.63 billion 0.25 -$46.00 million ($0.11) -58.45 Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Globeimmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Cos.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bausch Health Cos and Globeimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Cos 1 5 0 0 1.83 Globeimmune 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bausch Health Cos currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Bausch Health Cos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Cos is more favorable than Globeimmune.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Bausch Health Cos shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bausch Health Cos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Globeimmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Cos and Globeimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Cos -0.41% -540.45% 5.26% Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Cos has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globeimmune has a beta of -269.17, suggesting that its share price is 27,017% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bausch Health Cos beats Globeimmune on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Globeimmune

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

