Head to Head Contrast: Gates Industrial (GTES) and Its Competitors

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the "MACH – GENL INDL" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gates Industrial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gates Industrial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Gates Industrial Competitors 339 2453 3107 125 2.50

Gates Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Gates Industrial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 6.39% 10.15% 5.00% Gates Industrial Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Gates Industrial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gates Industrial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.41 billion $194.90 million 29.82 Gates Industrial Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 20.79

Gates Industrial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial. Gates Industrial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial’s competitors have a beta of 11.39, indicating that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gates Industrial competitors beat Gates Industrial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

