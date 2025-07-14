Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) vs. Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Head to Head Contrast

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) and Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hennes & Mauritz and Christian Dior S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennes & Mauritz 1 3 0 0 1.75 Christian Dior S.E. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and Christian Dior S.E.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion 0.89 $1.11 billion $0.13 21.46 Christian Dior S.E. $91.64 billion N/A $5.64 billion N/A N/A

Christian Dior S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Hennes & Mauritz.

Profitability

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and Christian Dior S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennes & Mauritz 4.35% 23.48% 5.70% Christian Dior S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hennes & Mauritz pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Christian Dior S.E. pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hennes & Mauritz pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christian Dior S.E. has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz beats Christian Dior S.E. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennes & Mauritz



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Christian Dior S.E.



Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Officine Universelle Buly 1803 brand names; and watches and jewelry under the Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred, and Repossi brands. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché names; publishes Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France, a daily newspaper; builds yachts; and operates hotel and the Cova pastry shop brand. Further, it is involved in real estate activities. The company sells its products through store network, including e-commerce websites; and agents and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Christian Dior SE (ENXTPA:CDI) operates as a subsidiary of Financière Agache Société Anonyme.

