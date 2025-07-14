Signaturefd LLC Sells 54,575 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,575 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,671,000 after buying an additional 411,069 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 210,389 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

